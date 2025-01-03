Windows 11 Beta build 22635.4660 brings new context menus to Windows 11 23H2

In addition to releasing a new build in the Canary Channel, Microsoft shipped another one for Windows 11 23H2 insiders in the Beta Channel. KB5048808 is now available with build number 22635.4660, and it adds some of the previously version 24H2-exclusive features, such as the updated context menus with labels for common file actions.

Here is the changelog:

Changes and Improvements gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on Changes in Beta Channel builds and updates are documented in two buckets: new features, improvements, and fixes that are being gradually rolled out for Insiders who have turned on the toggle to get the latest updates as they are available (via Settings > Windows Update*) and then new features, improvements, and fixes rolling out to everyone in the Beta Channel. For more information, see the Reminders section at the bottom of this blog post. [File Explorer] To make it easier to use the File Explorer context menu, labels have been added to previously unlabeled actions such as cut, copy, paste, rename, share, and delete. [Magnifier] In addition to the keyboard shortcut CTRL + ALT + Minus to quickly toggle between the current zoom and 1X zoom introduced with Build 22635.4515, we have also added buttons in Magnifier to reset zoom to fit to screen and reset zoom to your last/preferred magnification.

New buttons in Magnifier to reset zoom to fit to screen and reset zoom to your last or preferred magnification highlighted in a red box. [Other] Suggested actions that appear when you copy a phone number or future date in Windows 11 are now deprecated. With this build, we’re beginning to disable the feature.

Fixes gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on* [File Explorer] Fixed a few issues impacting File Explorer performance and reliability.

You can find the complete announcement on the official Windows Blog.