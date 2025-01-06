When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

KB5048808: Microsoft improves Windows 11 optional and feature updates policy config page

Microsoft released two new Windows 11 Insider builds this week, one for the cutting-edge Canary channel under build 27766, and the other for the Beta channel, under build 22635.4660. Both of them feature multiple File Explorer improvements like crash fixes and performance improvements, among others.

Aside from the changes that have been announced in the release notes, the Beta channel build also has an unannounced improvement that will be of help to IT and system administrators as well as general users who like to play around and be on top of Windows Update deployments on their systems.

The change was unearthed by Windows enthusiast and detective phantomofearth who shared it on their official X handle. This "configured update policies" page inside the Advanced section of the Windows Update settings helps users check the optional and feature update policies that are set on their device.

With this update, the policy page now shows additional details including what kind of Optional and Feature update policy value is chosen and there is also a helpful "Learn more" link now that goes to a related Microsoft support article.

For those who may not be familiar with how these policy configurations work, you can set the desired Group policy values in case you want a particular version of Windows. In October, we published a guide on how to update to Windows 11 version 24H2 immediately using this option in case Microsoft was not offering the feature update on your PC.

The update has since been made available to download to more users.

