Windows 11 continues to eat into 10's Steam user share, passes 50% among Windows systems

Steam has published its latest hardware and software survey for August 2024 and it reveals that Windows 11 is now used by more than 50% of Windows users on the gaming platform. Specifically, it was used by 50.81% of Windows Steam users, up a decent 3.36% compared to the month before.

Note: The follow data looks at Windows systems only, Linux and macOS data is excluded.

The main casualty of Windows 11's success was Microsoft's almost decade-old Windows 10 which fell to 48.66% - losing 3.29%. Windows 7 came in third with 0.38% (down 0.05%) and Windows 8.1 was fourth with 0.07% (down 0.01%). Other Windows operating systems represented 0.08%, falling 0.01%.

It's nice to see that Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 have such low numbers considering that both of these Windows versions are unsupported and should not be used on devices connected to the internet. Windows 7 SP1 lost security support in January 2020 and Windows 8.1 lost support in January 2023. Anyone running these should move to at least Windows 10 or an alternative like Linux Mint if the computer is no longer supported by Windows.

The survey also revealed some other interesting information about people's computers. For example, the most common RAM setup was to have 16 GB (47.35%, +1.50%), this was followed by 32 GB (30.76%, 0.64%). Having 8 GB of RAM was the third most common option (10.16%, -0.75%) but it seems like more of those users are making the switch to 16 GB. Other configurations were negligible among Steam users.

Earlier this year, it was reported by Technode that Simplified Chinese had become the most common language among Windows users on Steam. In August, this language extended its lead (35.97%, +3.05%) over English (29.79%, -2.83%).

It's nice to see Windows 11 eclipsing Windows 10 as the older operating system's retirement date approaches (October 14, 2025). Unfortunately, as we can see from the Windows 7 and 8.1 data, it's unlikely that everyone will stop using Windows 10 by, or after, the retirement date.

Source: Steam