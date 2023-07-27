Windows 11 Insider Canary Preview Build 25915 adds some Dev Channel features and more

Microsoft has released the latest Canary Channel build of Windows 11 for members of the Insider preview program. The build number is 25915. It includes a number of features that were added in recent Dev Channel preview releases, along with the new Outlook for Windows Preview, and some changes relating to refresh rates on monitors.

The changelog is below:

What’s new in Build 25915 New features from the Dev Channel This build includes new features from the Dev Channel, such as modernized File Explorer Home, Address Bar, and Details Pane, passwordless improvements (passkey), never combined mode on the taskbar, and more. The New Outlook for Windows is now an inbox app Starting with this build, the new Outlook for Windows Preview is now an inbox app. With the new Outlook for Windows, you can connect work and personal emails, calendars, and contacts in one secure place. Learn about the new Outlook for Windows here and the most recent set of updates for Insiders here. You can click here to learn more about the future of Mail and Calendar in Windows. Changes and Improvements [Graphics] We have improved refresh rate logic to allow different refresh rates on different monitors, depending on the refresh rate for each monitor and content shown on the screen. This will help most with refresh rate-dependent multitasking, like playing a game and watching a video at the same time.

While a Dynamic Refresh Rate (DRR) is selected and Battery saver is also enabled, Windows will remain at the lower refresh rate and not switch to the higher rate until after Battery saver is disabled. Fixes for known issues The issue that resulted in some Windows Insiders in the Canary Channel on ASUS devices or PCs with ASUS motherboards has been resolved and these Insiders should receive this flight.

Ethernet-connected devices will no longer lose network connectivity after updating to this build.

You can check out the full blog post here.