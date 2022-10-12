Windows 11 to get screen recorder, iCloud Photos integration, Apple TV and Music apps

Besides unveiling the Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5, Surface Studio 2+, and a bunch of accessories, Microsoft announced several upcoming improvements and apps. Users will soon get a native screen recorder for WIndows 11, iCloud integration, and a couple of Apple apps.

Built-in screen recorder

Windows 11 is finally getting a built-in screen recorder app. Microsoft will integrate screen-recording capabilities into Snipping Tool, allowing you to take screenshots and record your display from a single application. No more using PowerPoint or third-party applications just to show your mom how to make Chrome the default browser.

iCloud integration with the Photos app

The redesigned Photos app Microsoft recently introduced will soon be able to collect photos not only from your OneDrive but also from iCloud, making Windows 11 computers work better with iPhones. Microsoft says the integration will require installing the iCloud for Windows app from the Microsoft Store, and it is now available for testing in the Windows Insider Program.

New Apple TV and Music apps

Windows 11 users can also prepare to stop using iTunes for Apple Music as Apple is getting ready to launch Apple TV and Music apps in the Microsoft Store. The first preview versions will be available for testing later this year with the public launch scheduled for 2023.

