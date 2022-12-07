Bug bash quest spills the beans on Windows 11 Snipping tool screen record feature

Back in October, Microsoft shared details about some of the upcoming Windows 11 features. These include stuff like iCloud integration with the new Photos app, which has been available on the Insider channel. Alongside that, the company also mentioned new Apple TV and music apps, but perhaps the most exciting feature was the announcement of a new screen recording feature in the Snipping Tool. Basically, alongside the option to "snip", the new Snipping Tool would also have the option to record videos.

While the feature is not available yet, it may not be long before we get it. A Windows 11 Insider and Reddit user SubjunctiveQuaver has seemingly spotted what appears to be a quest for the Snipping tool. Microsoft kicked off the 2022 Bug Bash with the latest Windows 11 beta channel builds 22621.1028 and 22623.1028 (KB5021866). The bug bash is filled with such quests that often reward users with a chance to test upcoming features.

Here is what the official blog post says:

Starting tomorrow December 7th, Insiders in the Dev and Beta Channels will see quests start to light up in the Feedback Hub covering various scenarios we’re looking for feedback on. Take the opportunity to try out some new features and let us know how things are going! The Bug Bash will be running from 12am PST December 7th, to 11:59pm PST December 12th. Insiders who participate (by filing feedback or completing quests on the latest builds for their channel) will receive a badge in the Feedback Hub once the Bug Bash is over.

While we do not get any more information than what we had already known, like video recording quality details, and such, it is still exciting to see that the feature is being tested and feedback is being accepted, meaning it shouldn't be too long before we start seeing it roll out.

Source and image: SubjunctiveQuaver (Reddit)