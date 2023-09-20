Witchfire finally launches in Early Access on Epic Games Store; check out the new trailer

It's been several years since this game was first announced, but now Witchfire is finally available to play on the PC. The horror-themed first-person shooter-roguelike game from developer The Astronauts is live on the Epic Games Store in Early Access for $39.99.

Along with the release of the game, The Astronauts have also posted an over 7 minute trailer on YouTube that shows off many of Witchfire's interesting features. The game lets the player combine the use of first-person shooter weapons with magic spells in order to defeat the game's enemies.

Here's a quick summary of the game's storyline:

Desperate for a chance to triumph in the deadly war against witches, the Church calls on forbidden pagan magic to turn willing sinners into immortal witch hunters called preyers. Armed with powerful spells and fearsome firearms conjured by the best Vatican sorcerers, your mission is to find the infamous witch of the Black Sea, destroy the phantom army that protects her, and retrieve a mysterious artifact that can finally turn the tide of war.

Witchfire will be a timed exclusive on the Epic Games Store for a while, although the plan is to eventually offer it on other PC stores, as well as consoles. The game uses Unreal Engine 4, and if you have an NVIDIA graphics card on your PC, you will be able to get a driver update on Thursday that will enable DLSS 3 support, along with NVIDIA Reflex support.

The development team at The Astronauts was also formerly key developers at People Can Fly, where they helped to create the cult favorite FPS games Painkiller and Bulletstorm, among others. As part of their current team, The Astronauts previously created the narrative driven mystery game The Vanishing of Ethan Carter, which became a critical and sales hit for the small indie developer.