Witchfire Early Access details are revealed ahead of its September 20 launch

Witchfire was first announced way back in December 2017 at The Game Awards. On September 20, nearly six years later, the game will finally be available to play as an early-access title. Today, the game's developer The Astronauts announced some details about what gamers can expect when they get their hands on the horror-themed first-person shooter.

First, let's get the most important details out of the way. Witchfire will launch as an early access game for the price of $39.99 on the PC as a timed exclusive on the Epic Games store. In its Early Access FAQ page, The Astronauts stated it will be released on other PC digital stores at a later date, and that it will be coming to consoles at some point.

So how much actual content is in the early access edition of Witchfire. The FAQ page states:

So let us just say the goal is to deliver enough content so you are satisfied and feel the game was worth the money even in the Early Access form.

Later on in the FAQ page, it's revealed that Witchfire will have two maps for its Early Access launch and it added that just one of the maps is about the size of the entire world of the developer's previous game, The Vanishing of Ethan Carter.

The developer also plans to release an Early Access roadmap at some point to show what it will add to the game before it's officially released. S[taking of which, the developer currently plans to have Witchfire stay in early access for about a year and "maybe a couple of extra months more" but don't expect it to stay in early access for years like other games.

Even after the full game is released, The Astronauts plan to keep adding content to Witchfire, saying:

We’ll be doing everything we can to make it the best game possible. The post-release updates will stop only when we are all fully satisfied with the results.

The game will also likely be a single-player title, but there is a small chance that co-op could be added at some point. You can learn a lot more about Witchfire on the FAQ page, and there will also be a gameplay trailer released before the Early Access launch.