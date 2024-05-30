World of Warcraft is finally coming to Nvidia GeForce NOW this week

It's the final week of May, and for Nvidia GeForce NOW subscribers, they can look forward to more games being added to the cloud gaming service. This week, Blizzard's hit MMO World of Warcraft is finally making its debut on GeForce NOW.

In a blog post, Nvidia stated that Battle.net subscribers can now play the fantasy MMO via GeForce NOW and its cloud gaming servers. The access also includes all of the game's expansions, including the most recent one, Dragonflight. The game's next expansion, The War Within, is also going to be available on the service when it launches later this year.

Also, the retro World of Warcraft Classic MMO is available on GeForce Now this week, along with its new expansion pack, World of Warcraft Cataclysm Classic.

Here's the full list of new games added to GeForce Now this week.

The Rogue Prince of Persia (New release on Steam, May 27)

Capes (New release on Steam, May 29)

Lords of the Fallen (New release on Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, May 30)

Soulmask (New release on Steam, May 31)

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight (Battle.net)

World of Warcraft Classic (Battle.net)

World of Warcraft Cataclysm Classic (Battle.net)

In addition to the list of games added for the final week of May, Nvidia has also revealed the preliminary list of games that will be added to GeForce NOW in June. Keep in mind that this list will likely be expanded with more games as the month goes on:

Autopsy Simulator (New release on Steam, June 6)

Chornobyl Liquidators (New release on Steam, June 6)

SunnySide (New release on Steam, June 14)

Still Wakes the Deep (New release on Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, June 18)

Disney Speedstorm (Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Farm Together 2 (Steam)

Resident Evil Village (Steam)

Star Traders: Frontiers (Steam)

Street Fighter 6 (Steam)

Torque Drift 2 (Epic Games Store)

Nvidia notes that three games that were scheduled to be added to GeForce Now in May (Gestalt, Norland, and Sunnyside) did not make it due to separate release date delays for all three games.