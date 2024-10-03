GeForce NOW is adding 22 games in October, including Black Ops 6, Throne and Liberty, more

Nvidia just announced what's incoming to its GeForce NOW cloud gaming service during the month of October. It's packed with brand-new releases, as well as classics, as Nvidia plans to add at least 22 titles o its services during the next four weeks.

"From pulse-pounding action to immersive role-playing games, members’ cloud gaming cauldrons are about to bubble over with excitement," says the company. "Plus, a new account portal update lets members take a look at their playtime details and history on GeForce NOW."

Just this week alone, five titles are landing for subscribers, including the free-to-play MMORPG Throne and Liberty, the latest freebie from the Epic Games Store (Bear and Breakfast), and even Sifu from PC Game Pass.

Here's the full list of games incoming to stream this week:

THRONE AND LIBERTY (New release on Steam, Oct. 1)

Sifu (Available on PC Game Pass, Oct. 2)

Bear and Breakfast (Free on Epic Games Store, Oct. 3)

Monster Jam Showdown (Steam)

TerraTech Worlds (Steam)

Following that, the company plans to add brand-new releases like MechWarrior 5: Clans, No More Room in Hell 2, Life Is Strange: Double Exposure, and A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead to GeForce NOW later in October. The Microsoft-published entry Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 from Treyarch is included in the list too, though it seems only the Steam and Battle.net versions will be streamable, and not the PC Game Pass offering.

Here's everything incoming during the rest of October:

Europa (New release on Steam, Oct. 11)

Neva (New release on Steam, Oct. 15)

MechWarrior 5: Clans (New release on Steam and Xbox, Oct. 16)

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead (New release on Steam, Oct. 17)

Worshippers of Cthulhu (New release on Steam, Oct. 21)

No More Room in Hell 2 (New release on Steam, Oct. 22)

Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven (New release on Steam, Oct. 24)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (New release on Steam and Battle.net, Oct. 25)

Life Is Strange: Double Exposure (New release on Steam and Xbox, available in the Microsoft store, Oct. 29)

Artisan TD (Steam)

ASKA (Steam)

DUCKSIDE (Steam)

Dwarven Realms (Steam)

Selaco (Steam)

Spirit City: Lofi Sessions (Steam)

Starcom: Unknown Space (Steam)

Star Trek Timelines (Steam)

As always, this list may expand as weeks go by, as Nvidia tends to add more games to its programs without prior announcements.