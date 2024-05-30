Microsoft and Netflix team up to make an animated Minecraft TV series

The current trend of adapting video games to movies and TV shows is continuing to gain steam. Today, Microsoft and Netflix jointly announced plans for a CGI animated TV series based on the hit sandbox game Minecraft from Microsoft's Mojang Studios.

Details about the series are few at this point. Microsoft stated in an email announcing the show that it will feature an "original story with new characters" that will show "the world of Minecraft in a new light."

The CGI studio that will bring the Minecraft show to life is WildBrain. It has developed a number of other CGI animated series on Netflix, including Sonic Prime, Ninjago: Dragons Rising, and Carmen Sandiego. At the moment, there's no word on when the Minecraft show will debut on Netflix.

The new TV show was announced as part of Microsoft's celebration of the 15 year anniversary of Minecraft, which first launched to the public in May 2009. The game has since sold over 300 million copies, making it the best-selling video game of all time.

In addition to the just announced TV series, Minecraft will get a live-action-CGI feature film from Warner Bros, with a release date of April 4, 2025. That file will feature Jason Momoa and Jack Black among its cast.

Microsoft-owned properties are already being adapted into TV series. That includes the Fallout show from Amazon Prime Video, which became a huge hit earlier this spring and caused a big boost in sales for Fallout games. The show will be getting a second season.

There's also the Halo live-action TV series on Paramount+ that recently concluded its second season. We are still waiting to see if the show gets renewed for a third season. Netflix is also developing both an upcoming live-action film and an adult animated series based on the Gears of War sci-fi shooter franchise.