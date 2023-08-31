Xbox Insiders can try out automatic uploads of Xbox console game captures to OneDrive

Microsoft is currently testing a new feature in its Xbox Insider program that will allow Xbox console owners to have their game video captures and screenshots automatically uploaded to the company's cloud service, OneDrive.

The new feature recently showed up on the Alpha and Alpha Skip-Ahead Xbox Insiders rings . Along with auto upload, Microsoft is also adding a wizard in the Captures app that will help users upload their existing collection of captured videos and screenshots to OneDrive. Microsoft also warns users that if they have a huge collection of clips then it may take longer for the upload to complete, but the process can run in the background so should not be too intrusive to the user.

If you are planning to give the new feature a try then your Xbox should be on OS version "RS_XBOX_DEV_FLIGHT\25942.1001.230828-2000" which was released by Microsoft on 30th August (2 PM PT). Once updated, you will need to navigate to Settings > Preferences > Capture & Share and enable the new feature under the Automatic uploads section. The uploaded clips will be added to the videos folder on OneDrive and will be accessible across devices.

Microsoft also noted a few known issues with this new feature:

4K and/or HDR video clips are not currently being automatically uploaded to OneDrive Cloud Storage. This will be enabled in the future. Video clips and screenshots automatically uploaded to OneDrive are currently uploading to the wrong location. Screenshots are being uploaded to Pictures\ rather than Pictures\Xbox Screenshots, and video clips are uploaded to Videos\ rather than Videos\Xbox Game DVR. If you are backing up a very large collection of captures (1000+) to OneDrive, it may take a while. Please allow for a few days for everything to appear.

After testing by the Xbox Insiders members is complete, the new auto upload game capture feature should be added to all Xbox console owners in the coming months.