Microsoft Xbox Insider Alpha, Alpha Skip-Ahead, and Beta rings get new updates

Earlier today, Microsoft announced that the new Xbox Experience home screen would be available for Xbox Insiders in the Alpha and Alpha Skip-Ahead rings. Now, those updates are available for those Insiders.

The Xbox Insider Alpha ring release notes for the new 2306.230426-2200 build are the following:

New Features and Experiences We have exciting news! Alpha users can expect something new coming to their Xbox Update Preview. New Xbox Home Experience Alpha users will see a new version Home which incorporates feedback we’ve heard from you! Learn more here. Note: If you encounter any issues, please file feedback under Dashboard > New Home Experience.

Fixes Implemented Thanks to the hard work of Xbox engineers, we are happy to announce the following fixes have been implemented for this build: My Games & Apps Fixes to address an issue where installing or updating titles could remain in the Queue ‘finishing things up’ longer than expected.

Fixed an issue where Remote Tools for Microsoft Edge would repeatedly prompt for an update. System Various updates to properly reflect local languages across the console. Note: Users participating in Preview may see “odd” text across the console, for more information go here.



The Xbox Insider Skip-Ahead ring has the following changelog for the new 2308.230427-2200 build:

New Features and Experiences We have exciting news! Alpha Skip-Ahead users can expect something new coming to their Xbox Update Preview. New Xbox Home Experience Alpha Skip-Ahead users will see a new version Home which incorporates feedback we’ve heard from you! Learn more here. Note: If you encounter any issues, please file feedback under Dashboard > New Home Experience.

Fixes Implemented Thanks to the hard work of Xbox engineers, we are happy to announce the following fixes have been implemented for this build: Games Fixes to address some steering wheels losing force feedback unexpectedly in some titles. My Games & Apps Fixed an issue which prevented apps from being copied from an external drive. System (Xbox Series X|S consoles) Fixed an issue where an unexpected static screen was displayed when turning on or rebooting the console.

Various updates to properly reflect local languages across the console. Note: Users participating in Preview may see “odd” text across the console, for more information go here.



In addition, the Xbox Insider Beta ring received an update, but without the new Xbox Home Experience. It has two bug fixes for this 2305.230427-2200 build:

Fixes Implemented Thanks to the hard work of Xbox engineers, we are happy to announce the following fixes have been implemented for this build: Games Fixes to address an issue where some titles would fail to launch unexpectedly. System Various stability and performance fixes.

Microsoft will likely test the new Xbox Home Experience for several weeks or even months before it goes live to all Xbox console owners.