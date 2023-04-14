Microsoft is pausing Insider testing of the new Xbox Home Experience

In September 2022, Microsoft announced plans to test out a new Home page design for its Xbox consoles. Members of the Xbox Insider Alpha and Alpha Skip Ahead rings could try out the new design, which included features like a new "Jump back in" row to quickly allow gamers access to their most recently played games.

Today, Microsoft announced that it is hitting the pause button on testing for the new Xbox Home Experience. That means people in the Xbox Insider Alpha and Alpha Skip Ahead rings will see their Home screen go back to the current version.

In its blog post, Microsoft seemed to indicate that the testers were not that thrilled with the New Xbox Experience. It stated:

We heard from you that the changes to the top of Home did not leave enough space for you to enjoy your backgrounds and that it felt crowded. We’re working to balance the experience, accessibility, function, and the needs of our community and bring you a great and refreshed Home experience.

Microsoft stated that it is currently working on some "bigger updates" for Xbox gamers and that more details and a release for these updates will be revealed "soon".