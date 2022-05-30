Xiaomi TV F2 Series with Fire TV launches in global markets starting from €399

Xiaomi has announced the release of its Xiaomi TV F2 Series with Fire TV in global markets with prices starting from €399. The TV is available in three sizes: 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch. In typical Xiaomi fashion, you get a tonne of great features packed in at a competitive price.

The Xiaomi TV F2 Series with Fire TV has a bezel-less design so your content is much more immersive and is lifted off the surface with two stands at the base. You’ll get 4K UHD output with support for 60 Hz MEMC (motion smoothing) so the content looks more realistic. On the audio front, you get DTS-Virtual:X, Dolby Audio, and DTS-HD which the firm claims deliver a cinematic surround sound.

Quanxin Wang, General Manager of Product & Technology, Xiaomi International, said:

“We are more than excited to collaborate with Amazon and bring Fire TV’s premium home entertainment experience to our users This is Xiaomi’s first smart TV series with Fire TV, providing our users with a high-quality content experience and the intelligence of Alexa to deliver a truly smart TV experience.”

Xiaomi’s French website now lists the new TV. The 43-inch model costs €399, the 50-inch model is €449, and the 55-inch model is €499. So far, it looks as though people in France and Germany can buy the TV but not customers in the UK and U.S.