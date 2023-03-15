Minecraft is now available in early access on select Chromebooks

Minecraft, one of the most popular games, is a truly cross-platform title, available on virtually every modern and supported operating system: PC, Mac, consoles, mobile devices, and even cloud streaming services. The only missing piece is Chromebooks, but even these devices can finally play Minecraft as Mojang has just announced the game's release as an early access title.

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition brings everything fans love about the game to Google-powered laptops. You can play solo or with friends on different platforms, access the marketplace, and subscribe to Minecraft Realms.

Early access means only select Chromebooks that meet specific hardware requirements can run Minecraft. If you own a Chromebook and want to purchase the game in the Google Play Store, ensure your device has the following hardware:

Operating System ChromeOS 111 and newer System Architecture 64-bit: x86_64 or ARM64-v8a Processor Intel Celeron N4500

Intel Core i3-7130U or better

MediaTek MT8183

Qualcomm SC7180 or better Memory 4GB of RAM or higher Storage Minimum 1GB for the base game

You can learn more about Minecraft's early access on Chromebook on the official Minecraft Help support webpage. If you have a compatible device, download Minecraft for Chromebooks from the Google Play Store. Remember that early access also means higher chances of encountering bugs while playing, so expect developers to release bugfixes before the official launch (no official date yet).

If you are in the market for a solid Chromebook that also happens to be capable of running Minecraft, check out this deal on the Lenovo IdeaFlex i5 with an 11th Gen Intel Core i3, 8GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, and 13-inch touchscreen. It is now available with a 30% discount for as little as $299.

