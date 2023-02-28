Mark Zuckerberg: Meta will develop AI persona tools for Facebook, Instagram, and more

With tech giants like Microsoft, Google, and even Snapchat developing chatbot AI tools, it was really only a matter of time before Meta entered this space. Today, on his Facebook account, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted a brief statement about the company's plans for creating generative AI tools for its many services.

Zuckerberg stated that Meta will be combining many of its teams working on AI into one top-level product group that will "turbocharge" the company's efforts in AI. He added:

In the short term, we'll focus on building creative and expressive tools. Over the longer term, we'll focus on developing AI personas that can help people in a variety of ways. We're exploring experiences with text (like chat in WhatsApp and Messenger), with images (like creative Instagram filters and ad formats), and with video and multi-modal experiences.

He did say that Meta's AI team does have a "lot of foundational work to do before getting to the really futuristic experiences." However, he is still "excited" about what this new team will create beforehand.

Just a few days ago, Zuckerberg revealed that Meta will release a large language AI model it calls LLaMA to researchers. We would suspect that LLaMA will also be used by Meta's new AI team as well.