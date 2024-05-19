Get this purple Anker 10,000 mAh power bank for a rock bottom low price with digital coupon

Having a portable external battery to charge up your smartphone, tablet, or even your notebook is a necessity for travel. It's also a nice thing to have just anytime your device needs a power boost and you are not near a power outlet. Anker, one of the leaders in external batteries, is selling a purple color version of a 10,000 mAh power bank for its lowest price ever for a limited time.

Right now, Amazon is selling the purple Anker 10,000 mAh power bank for an all time low price of $29.99. However, the purple-colored edition has a special $5 digital coupon on its Amazon listing. Enabling the coupon brings the power bank's price down to a rock bottom $24.99. That's also a $9 discount from its $38.99 MSRP.

This Anker power bank supports charging devices up to 30W, which means you should be able to charge smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices quickly with supported hardware. It also has a digital display that shows you how much of a battery charge is left in the power bank. It's also very compact so you can take it anywhere and it comes with an 18-month warranty.

Keep in mind that this digital coupon is just for the purple-colored version of this Anker 10,000 mAh power bank. There are other versions of this device in different colors but they don't have the $5 coupon.

Purple-colored Anker 10,000 mAh power bank for $24.99 ($9 off with digital coupon at Amazon)

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

