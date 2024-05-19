Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Get this purple Anker 10,000 mAh power bank for a rock bottom low price with digital coupon

Neowin · with 0 comments

anker power bank

Having a portable external battery to charge up your smartphone, tablet, or even your notebook is a necessity for travel. It's also a nice thing to have just anytime your device needs a power boost and you are not near a power outlet. Anker, one of the leaders in external batteries, is selling a purple color version of a 10,000 mAh power bank for its lowest price ever for a limited time.

Right now, Amazon is selling the purple Anker 10,000 mAh power bank for an all time low price of $29.99. However, the purple-colored edition has a special $5 digital coupon on its Amazon listing. Enabling the coupon brings the power bank's price down to a rock bottom $24.99. That's also a $9 discount from its $38.99 MSRP.

anker power bank

This Anker power bank supports charging devices up to 30W, which means you should be able to charge smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices quickly with supported hardware. It also has a digital display that shows you how much of a battery charge is left in the power bank. It's also very compact so you can take it anywhere and it comes with an 18-month warranty.

Keep in mind that this digital coupon is just for the purple-colored version of this Anker 10,000 mAh power bank. There are other versions of this device in different colors but they don't have the $5 coupon.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

Don't have Amazon Prime? Get Prime free for the first 30 days, and more:

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Report a problem with article
AMD in red and Intel in blue fists about to strike
Previous Article

It's 2024 and an RTX 4090 on 1080p/720p is still the right way to test gaming CPUs

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment