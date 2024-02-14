Xbox Storage Expansion Cards from Seagate are still available with big discounts

An Xbox Storage Expansion Card is the best and easiest, albeit not the cheapest, option to make sure you never run out of space for all those heavy AAA titles that nowadays require over 100GB to install. These cards are small and compact and do not require extra cables or disassembling your console.

Just stick it into the port on your console's back, and you are good to go. And the best part is that you can still save big money on Seagate's Storage Expansion Cards in its 2TB configuration.

You can get a Storage Expansion Card from other manufacturers. However, so far, only Seagate offers a 2TB configuration, a perfect option to keep all the games you want and never worry about uninstalling existing games. Its MSRP is a hefty $359.99, but right now, you can get it with a 31% discount for only $249.99. The card is also available in a 1TB configuration for those who cannot afford the 2TB variant, though the bigger capacity option is definitely the deal to consider.

It is worth noting that you can use standard portable SSDs and HDDs with Xbox Series X and S, but they can only store titles made for previous-generation Xbox One and Xbox 360. Games that support Xbox Velocity Architecture require a fast solid state drive, and you can only install them on your console's internal driver or a Storage Expansion Card.

Seagate Storage Expansion Card 2TB - $249.99 | 31% off on Amazon US

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.

As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.