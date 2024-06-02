Amazon Deal: Get the Asus ROG Gladius III gaming mouse for its lowest price ever with coupon

The majority of gaming mice don't allow users to hot-swap out their button switches. The Asus ROG Gladius III wired gaming mouse is one that does indeed support hot swapping switches, along with other features, and you can get it for its lowest price right now.

At the moment, the Amazon listing for the Asus ROG Gladius III gaming mouse shows the price at $54.99. However, there's also a digital coupon on the listing that, when activated, will take an additional $10 off the price at checkout, bringing the price down to $44.99. That matches its lowest price ever and its also $45 off its $89.99 MSRP.

The mouse includes two 3-pin mechanical switches for its two main buttons. They have a 70-million-click lifespan and a gold-plated electro-junction that is supposed to be highly durable. However, the mouse also has a Push-Fit Switch Socket II design inside. That means you can hot-swap the switches in the mouse and put in the optional 5-pin Omron optical micro switches.

The mouse's optical sensor has a default setting of 19,000 DPI but with the included Asus software you can adjust the DPI setting up to 26,000. The mouse also has RGB lighting zones on the scroll wheel, on its top side ROG logo, and on the side that can be customized with the Asus software.

Asus ROG Gladius III wired gaming mouse for $44.99 ($45 off MSRP with digital coupon)

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

With the added benefit of Amazon Prime membership, you'll get fast and free delivery on the above deal. Don't have Amazon Prime? Get Prime free for the first 30 days, and more:

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.