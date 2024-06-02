Limited-time Deal: Klipsch Austin Portable Bluetooth Speaker drops to its lowest price

Amazon US is currently offering the Klipsch Austin Portable Bluetooth Speaker, from the Music City Series, at its lowest price with a limited-time deal. It features a 1.5-inch full-range driver that delivers impressive audio output, complemented by dual passive radiators for deep, resonating bass.

The Bluetooth 5.3 true wireless technology ensures seamless stereo playback, maintaining connectivity up to 40 feet away. Furthermore, the Klipsch Austin features Broadcast Mode, enabling synchronised playback on up to 10+ Klipsch Music City Speakers or other Broadcast Mode enabled speakers.

The speaker offers up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge, supporting 18W USB-C fast charging and 10W reverse USB-C functionality. The compact design of the Klipsch Austin, along with a built-in strap, ensures portability.

Additionally, users can customise their sound experience through the free Klipsch Connect app. This app allows for adjustments to EQ settings for bass, mid-range, and treble, along with firmware updates and access to support.

Amplifier Power 10W (RMS) Frequency Response 70Hz-20kHz +/- 3dB Enclosure Type Bass-reflex Mid/High Frequency Driver 1 x 1.5” Passive Radiators 2 x 1.38”x2.17” Max Acoustic Output 85db Inputs Bluetooth 5.3 Battery Life 12 Hours (2 hours recharge time) Battery Type Rechargeable Lithium Ion Dimensions 4.13” (105mm) x 4.13” (105mm) x 1.73” (44mm) Weight 14 oz (397g)

Klipsch Austin Portable Bluetooth Speaker (with a 1.5" Full Range Driver, IP67 dust and Waterproof Rating, 12 Hours of Playtime): $79 (Amazon US)

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

