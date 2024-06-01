Amazon Deal: The Asus ROG Strix Scope II gaming keyboard has hit a new low price of $69.99

Most major PC gamers prefer to get a keyboard for their rig with mechanical switches, because of their more precise actions compared to optical keyboards. Asus makes some of the best mechanical keyboards via the ROG division, and one of them can be bought with a big discount bringing it to its lowest price ever.

Right now, the Asus ROG Strix Scope II wired mechanical gaming keyboard is available on Amazon for $69.99. That's not only its lowest price but it's also a huge $50 discount from its $119.99 MSRP.

You can get this keyboard with your choice of two types of mechanical switches. The one with NX Snow linear switches gives gamers short and fast actuation movements which is good for faster in-game responses. If you want a clicky mechanical keyboard for typing or more casual gaming, you can get the version with the NX Storm switches.

No matter which version you get, they both have durable PBT doubleshot keycaps and a UV-coated spacebar with ROG markings. They also have a sound-dampening foam inside to absorb any pinging noises and echoes when you type.

You get RGB backlighting for all the keys, and there's also a three-way knob on the top right corner that can be used for different functions, including media playback, volume, and keyboard lighting. Finally, the keyboard's F1-F5 keys have been pre-programmed so you can use them with your Xbox Game Bar for recording and streaming gameplay, although you can change all the keys to work the way you want them to with the included software.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

