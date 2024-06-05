Get the AOC Gaming 24G2SPU 24-inch monitor now for just £109.97

If you are based in the UK and are looking for a new but affordable gaming monitor, then check out the AOC Gaming 24G2SPU monitor. Right now it has a 35% discount off its recommended retail price of £169.99 meaning that you can pick it up for just £109.97 – not too bad, right?

Some of the highlights of this monitor are its 165Hz refresh rate, 1920 x 1080 resolution, and the ability to change the height of the display. While it might not include a cutting edge resolution, the price is definitely affordable if that’s what you’re looking for. AOC also said that the display has great colours and speed.

Other highlights include:

24 inch

165 Hz

FreeSync

1ms MPRT response time

1920 x 1080 resolution

speakers

USB HUB

Height Adjust

This particular monitor has been on the market since 2022 and in that time has gained more than 14,000 ratings. Based on those ratings, the monitor has a score of 4.6 out of 5 stars suggesting that buyers thought it was a great product. In the past month alone, it has had 50 buyers.

If you do decide to buy this product, it will be shipped and sold by Amazon so you don’t need to worry about any sketchy third-party seller. If you decide you don’t like the monitor, you can return it for any reason in new or unused condition within 30 days of receipt.

This Amazon deal is U.K. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

