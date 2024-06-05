Get the first gen Logitech G Pro X Superlight gaming mouse for its lowest price of $99.99

The first generation version of the Logitech G Pro X Superlight wireless gaming mouse is still an excellent accessory for both hardcore and even casual PC gamers to use in online first-person shooters or RTS titles. Right now, the version of the mouse with a magenta color has hit its all-time low price at the moment.

Right now, you can get the magenta Logitech G Pro X Superlight wireless gaming mouse for $99.99 at Amazon. That matches its all-time lowest price and it's also a big $60 discount from its $159.99 MSRP.

When you get this gaming mouse, the first thing you will notice is that it is very light. Logitech says it's been designed to weigh less than 63 grams. That, combined with its large zero-additive PTFE feet on the bottom, means that you should be able to move the mouse quickly, which can be crucial in a multiplayer online FPS match.

This is a fairly bare-bones mouse for gamers, with just the two main top buttons, along with two left-side buttons and the scroll wheel. The mouse also includes a 25,600 DPI optical sensor. The Lightspeed wireless USB dongle also has low latency which pro gamers and even casual PC gamers need. Finally, the mouse lasts up to 70 hours on a single charge.

