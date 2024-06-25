Meta's Threads spotted working on temporary posts and a 'Media' tab

Meta-owned social media platform Threads is working on temporary posts that won't last forever after you publish them on your profile, Alessandro Paluzzi reported through his social media handle. The leaker and reverser engineer has a history of spilling beans about unreleased features.

Paluzzi shared a screenshot on X (formerly Twitter) that hints at how the Threads temporary post feature might look like in action. The posts you share using the feature will be deleted automatically after 24 hours, along with any comments other users have made on your post.

"Your post and all replies will be automatically deleted in 24 hours and removed from your profile," reads a warning message displayed on the new thread page when creating a post.

Theoretically, this should work similar to how the Stories feature works on Instagram. The Stories you post on the platform are live for a day before they are deleted and archived in your profile. Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced earlier this year that the company is testing the ability to archive posts on Threads.

You will be able to archive individual posts manually or automatically archive all posts after a certain period. However, it's too early to say if Threads will also let you archive temporary posts on the platform so you can access them later.

Threads is also taking another page off X's (formerly Twitter) book. The leaker discovered that Threads is readying a new "Media" tab, which will show up on a user's profile page alongside "Threads," "Replies," and "Reposts." For reference, a tab named "Media" appears on the profile page on X to display all the images and videos uploaded by the user.

The Instagram spinoff, with over 150 million monthly active users, has added several features in recent updates, including a revamped desktop UI, total view count, post control options, and the ability to filter offensive words.

Images via Alessandro Paluzzi