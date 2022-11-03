AMD's Ryzen 5000 CPU Series is now up to 50% off

AMD's latest Ryzen 7000 processors are powerful but expensive chips that require buying a new motherboard and memory. Those who are not ready to ditch the AM4 platform or cannot afford AMD's latest processors can save big on the previous-gen Ryzen 5000 Series. It is now available with massive discounts of up to 50%, allowing you to snag an eight-core processor for as little as $248.
- AMD Ryzen 9 5900X - $348.99 | 39% off on Amazon US
- AMD Ryzen 9 5900X - $348.99 | 39% off on Newegg
The AMD Ryzen 9 5900X is a 12-core, 24-thread unlocked processor for the AM4 platform with a 3.7GHz base clock and 4.8GHz boost clock. Note that this processor comes without cooling, so you must consider buying a third-party air or liquid cooler rated for 105W CPUs or higher.
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X - $248.00 | 45% off on Amazon US
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X - $248.00 | 45% off on Newegg
The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X is a middle-end solution for those who need a powerful processor for creative work or games. It has 8 cores and 16 threads, operates at a 3.8GHz base clock with a 4.7GHz boost clock, and supports overclocking on compatible AM4 motherboards. Like all middle and high-end AMD CPUs, the Ryzen 7 5800X comes without a cooler.
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700X - $239.00 | 20% off on Amazon US
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700X - $238.99 | 20% off on Newegg
This is a slightly simpler, more affordable version of the Ryzen 7 5800X. The processor has the same core and thread count but lower clocks and TDP. It also has no cooler in the box.
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600X - $158.98 | 49% off on Amazon US
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600X - $159.99 | 49% off on Newegg
Stepping down to even more affordable territory, we have the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X—a 6-core, 12-thread unlocked processor with 65W TDP and boost clocks up to 4.6GHz. It also comes with the AMD Wraith Stealth fan, eliminating the need to buy additional cooling.
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600 - $145.97 | 27% off on Amazon US
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600 - $138.99 | 30% off on Newegg
AMD also sells a non-X version of the Ryzen 5 5600X. It has lower clocks (still unlocked) and does not support the Precision Boost Overdrive technology.
It is important to note that all the processors above do not have built-in graphics, so you need a discrete GPU just to get your system running. If that is not an option, grab one of AMD's Ryzen G processors with integrated Radeon graphics.
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700G 8-core 16-thread CPU - $193.51 | 46% off on Amazon US
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600G 6-core 12-thread CPU - $147.98 | 43% off on Amazon US
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600G 6-core 12-thread CPU- $129.00 | 50% off on Newegg
Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.
0 Comments - Add comment
Advertisement