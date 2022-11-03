AMD's Ryzen 5000 CPU Series is now up to 50% off

AMD's latest Ryzen 7000 processors are powerful but expensive chips that require buying a new motherboard and memory. Those who are not ready to ditch the AM4 platform or cannot afford AMD's latest processors can save big on the previous-gen Ryzen 5000 Series. It is now available with massive discounts of up to 50%, allowing you to snag an eight-core processor for as little as $248.

The AMD Ryzen 9 5900X is a 12-core, 24-thread unlocked processor for the AM4 platform with a 3.7GHz base clock and 4.8GHz boost clock. Note that this processor comes without cooling, so you must consider buying a third-party air or liquid cooler rated for 105W CPUs or higher.

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X is a middle-end solution for those who need a powerful processor for creative work or games. It has 8 cores and 16 threads, operates at a 3.8GHz base clock with a 4.7GHz boost clock, and supports overclocking on compatible AM4 motherboards. Like all middle and high-end AMD CPUs, the Ryzen 7 5800X comes without a cooler.

This is a slightly simpler, more affordable version of the Ryzen 7 5800X. The processor has the same core and thread count but lower clocks and TDP. It also has no cooler in the box.

Stepping down to even more affordable territory, we have the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X—a 6-core, 12-thread unlocked processor with 65W TDP and boost clocks up to 4.6GHz. It also comes with the AMD Wraith Stealth fan, eliminating the need to buy additional cooling.

AMD also sells a non-X version of the Ryzen 5 5600X. It has lower clocks (still unlocked) and does not support the Precision Boost Overdrive technology.

It is important to note that all the processors above do not have built-in graphics, so you need a discrete GPU just to get your system running. If that is not an option, grab one of AMD's Ryzen G processors with integrated Radeon graphics.

