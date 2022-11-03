Microsoft to provide free tech support for Ukraine throughout 2023

Microsoft has announced that it will continue providing technology support for Ukraine at no cost throughout 2023, as Russia's invasion of the country continues.

According to a recent blog post by Microsoft President Brad Smith, the software giant's aid is valued at roughly $100 million, bringing Microsoft’s total support for Ukraine to more than $400 million since the war began in late February. "This will ensure that government agencies, critical infrastructure and other sectors in Ukraine can continue to run their digital infrastructure and serve citizens through the Microsoft Cloud," Smith said.

Smith has also emphasized the importance of maintaining the security of Ukraine's data:

By disbursing digital infrastructure into the public cloud, Microsoft and others have supported critical Ukrainian services through data centers across Europe. As underscored in Microsoft’s report in June, this has played a critical role in protecting the resilience and security of Ukraine’s data and digital services even in the face of Russian cruise missile and other kinetic attacks on Ukraine’s government data center and other physical assets.

Since the conflict between Russia and Ukraine started, the latter has also been repeatedly targeted by cyberattacks by the former. As such, Microsoft said that it will continue supporting Ukraine with critical cybersecurity protection. The company will also support nonprofits and humanitarian organizations operating in Ukraine, Poland and elsewhere in the European Union, and support international organizations aiding Ukraine and addressing war crimes against civilians.

Smith concludes that Microsoft is confident that other tech companies will likewise step forward to provide support that is crucial not just for Ukraine, but for "international stability and the protection of fundamental rights across Europe and around the world."