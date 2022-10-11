Better than RTX 4090: Best AMD Radeon GPU deals that even Nvidia fans will love

The GeForce RTX 4090 review embargo lifted today which means we finally have third-party benchmark data to tally against Nvidia's own performance claims. The general consensus is that the new Nvidia flagship is certainly a very capable GPU, though with its limitations. For example, it's a terrible GPU to buy if you are a 1080p gamer even at very high refresh rates. The $1600+ 4090 begins to make sense at ultra-wide 1440p and 4K resolutions as the CPU bottlenecks, even with some of the fastest chips today, like the 5800X3D.

However, even at 4K, it is terrible value compared especially to the AMD Radeon 6000 series cards. The performance per dollar data from our friends over at TechSpot shows that the new RTX 4090 costs $11.11 per frame (the lower the better). This, although an improvement over Nvidia's last gen offerings like the RTX 3090 and the 3090 Ti, is absolutely terrible when matched up against AMD's cards, where we see the RX 6800 XT and 6900 XT offering better values than even the more cheaper Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti.

This article is for those that don't want to spend an arm and a leg at the moment but still wish to play games at some of the highest settings like 4K. We cover all the best AMD deals that are in fact going to give you even better value than the above chart suggests. For example, we have an RX 6800 XT selling for as low as just $549.99 (buying links below) and that means it will cost just $7.74 per frame according to the chart data above.

In case you aren't too familar with AMD's RX 6000 series and how it compares to Nvidia cards, here is a quick summary based on rasterization performance (non-ray tracing):

RX 6900 XT : Equivalent to the Nvidia RTX 3080 12GB. Even faster at 1080p and 1440p.

: Equivalent to the Nvidia RTX 3080 12GB. Even faster at 1080p and 1440p. RX 6800 XT : Slightly slower than the 6900 XT. About as strong as the RTX 3080 10GB.

: Slightly slower than the 6900 XT. About as strong as the RTX 3080 10GB. RX 6700 XT : As good as Nvidia's RTX 3060 Ti but has 50% more VRAM

: As good as Nvidia's RTX 3060 Ti but has 50% more VRAM RX 6600 XT and RX 6600: The Nvidia RTX 3060 slots right in between the two. The RX 6600 series family is currently the best value 1080p gaming GPU lineup.

The links to purchase the cards are given below. Keep in mind that these are some of the best deals we have ever seen especially on the RX 6800 XT and the RX 6600.

