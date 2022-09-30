WD Red Plus 3TB, 4TB, 6TB, 10TB, 14TB CMR NAS hard disks for cheap, cheap prices

If you are a NAS (network-attached storage) user who wants to expand their storage or someone who is keen about it and looking to get into NASs, the WD Red Plus model is currently selling for pretty attractive prices, depending on the variants. Most of the the SKUs are discounted but the 4TB and 10TB models definitely are the best deals by far (links to purchase are below).

The really nice thing about the Red Plus series is that these are based on the conventional magnetic recording (CMR) technology unlike the non-Plus series which uses SMR or shingled magnetic recording. In brief, CMR disks are better for NAS as they don't drop off in performance after repeated usage which makes them ideal for such use cases. SMR drives, however, are fine for archiving or backing up data.

Get the WD Red Plus at the links below:

