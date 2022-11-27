Cyber Monday deal: AIRROBO robot vacuum cleaners now up to 50% off for just $99.99

The folks over at AIRROBO have let us know that they have launched their Black Friday/Cyber Monday week sale on the AIRROBO P20 robot vacuum, now just $99.99 at 50% off over on Amazon.

A few of its highlights can be viewed below:

What can AIRROBO P20 do? The 3-inch ultra-thin robot vacuum has a suction power of up to 2800 Pa, which not only removes dust, litter and pet hair from low-pile carpets and floors, but also can easily get under the sofa, under the bed, and clean up dust and litter.

The AIRROBO P20 Robot Vacuum Cleaner holds a 4.4 out of 5 rating based on 100 reviews, and this deal qualifies for free delivery and returns, and in some regions, next-day delivery. You can add a 2- or 3-year protection plan from $23.99 too, if you want. If you're not interested in this deal, check out other Deals of the Day on Amazon.

Get the AIRROBO P20 for just $99.99 ($100 off)

Note : This promotion is only available until the end of today, Nov 27 .

Or if you are looking for a more intelligent solution, the AIRROBO T10+ Robot Vacuum and Mop with its self emptying dustbin and charge station is discounted by 37% this week bringing it down to just $264.99 which is a savings of $235 off the $499.99 list price. For this you will need to manually enable the in-page $50 off coupon and an additional $35 coupon will be added before checking out.

Empties on Its Own : With automatic dirt disposal base that allows AIRROBO T10+ empty itself for up to 45 days.

In addition, the AIRROBO T10+ robot vacuum can save up to 5 maps, after saving the map in the app, you can select the corresponding map from the historical maps as needed. For example, if you want to clean the 1st floor, you can select the 1st-floor map and so on.

The AIRROBO T10+ holds a 4.3 out of 5 rating based on almost 200 reviews, and this deal qualifies for free delivery and returns, and in some regions, next-day delivery. You can add a 2- or 3-year protection plan from $43.99 too, if you want. If you're not interested in this deal, check out other Deals of the Day on Amazon.

Note : This particular promotion is only available until the end of today.

Once the above promotion ends, you can apply the t10promo voucher code for $185 off the $499.99 list price during check out until Dec 4 when this offer ends.

If you are in the U.K. the T10+ can be purchased for £299.99 which is -25% off its £399.99 list price.

As an Amazon Associate, Neowin may earn commission from qualifying purchases.