Gran Turismo 7 may be the next PlayStation exclusive to get a PC port

Sony kicked its PC porting plans into overdrive in the last couple of years, bringing everything from God of War to Spider-Man onto the platform. Gran Turismo may be the next hugely popular PlayStation franchise looking to shed its exclusivity and come to PC, with game director Kazunori Yamauchi saying the studio is "considering it".

In an interview with GTPlanet during a Gran Turismo 25th Anniversary event, when asked about Polyphony Digital planning any PC ports, Yamauchi had said, "it’s not a very easy subject, but of course, we are looking into it and considering it.”

"Gran Turismo is a very finely tuned title," Yamauchi had added, explaining why it isn't an effortless decision. "There are not many platforms which could run the game in 4K/60p natively, so one way we make that possible is to narrow down the platform."

While it sounds like the porting project is still waiting for a greenlight to go ahead, the ever-reliable Nvidia GeForce Now leak from 2021 listed Gran Turismo 7 already having a port planned. The list isn't officially from publishers, but its contents have been getting confirmed game by game over the past year.

Xbox's own answer to Gran Turismo's sim racing experience is the upcoming Forza Motorsport reboot. However, the Xbox console and PC title has a Q2 2023 launch window attached to it, meaning Sony could try to swoop in and capture the PC sim audience before that. Gran Turismo 7 launched on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on March 4, 2022.

As for what Sony has already announced as coming to PC in the future following Spider-Man: Miles Morales' drop earlier this month, Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Part 1 Remake is headed in next. Leaks have also shown that Housemarque's Returnal is coming to PC as well, but we may be waiting till 2023 to find out what else Sony has planned.