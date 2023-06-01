Deal: Save big on this 4TB Samsung internal SDD at its lowest price ever

Adding SSD storage to your PC is still getting cheaper and cheaper. That includes drives from Samsung, and right now you can get a big 4TB internal SSD from the company for its lowest price yet on Amazon.

The Samsung 870 EVO 4TB 2.5 Inch SATA III Internal SSD is currently priced at just $226.97 on Amazon. That's a huge 55 percent discount, or over $270 off, its normal $499.99 price tag.

The Samsung 870 EVO series of internal SSDs are great for updating your internal notebook or desktop PC's storage, with read speeds of up to 560MB/s and write speeds of 530MB/s. It should last up to 2,400 TBW and has a five-year warranty. It also comes with the Samsung Magician software so you manage the SSD and monitor its health, and even get any software updates.

There are other versions of the Samsung 870 EVO SSDs with solid discounts right now, along with 990 PRO Series Samsung internal SSD models that also have some nice price cuts:

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.