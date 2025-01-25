Dell Inspiron 5441 Windows 11 laptop drops to $599.99 - Save $200!

Hopefully, everyone is now past that phase in the year when they still think it's 2024. Yes, it's 2025 now, the year that Microsoft kills its mainstream support for Windows 10, meaning you need to upgrade. Windows 11 has some stringent system requirements. That means many users will be forced to buy a new PC, if you're in this boat, we have found a big discount on the Copilot-ready Windows 11 Dell Inspiron 5441.

This 14-inch Full HD+ laptop with 1920 x 1200 resolution comes packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus 10-core processor, 16 GB LPDDR5x RAM, a 512 GB SSD, and a Qualcomm Adreno GPU. It also comes with the latest wireless networking standard, Wi-Fi 7.

If you plan to be mobile with your laptop, this Dell Inspiron 5441 will make your life easier as it is just 17.9 mm thick and weighs just 3.39 lbs. The battery life on this laptop is also very impressive, with up to 28 hours of battery life for light tasks and 10+ hours for moderate tasks.

The Snapdragon X Plus processor includes not only a CPU and GPU, but also a neural processing unit to perform AI tasks locally and efficiently. This means that you'll be able to leverage all of the AI features that Microsoft has included in Windows 11 and all those that eventually arrive, as they surely will, given the blistering pace at which AI is moving.

The vast majority of reviews on Amazon are favorable toward this laptop, rating it with four or five stars. The product we have linked to is sold and shipped directly by Amazon.com, so you won't have to deal with third-party sellers if there are any issues. If it's not to your liking, you can get a refund or replacement within 30 days.

