Get Kingston's 4TB, 2TB, 1TB, and 500GB Fury Renegade Gen 4 SSDs for cheap

Kingston is currently offering its Fury Renegade PCIe Gen 4 SSD lineup with sweet discounts, allowing you to save up to 25% on four configurations. Whether your wallet can afford just a 500GB version or you need a beefy 4TB variant, all models are now discounted to their either all-time low or very low prices.

Kingston Fury Renegade SSDs come with 3D TLC memory chips and the Phison E18 controller. Storage options include 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB.

Every configuration in this lineup comes with a heatsink to keep temperatures under control during storage-heavy tasks and running at full speeds. Speaking of speeds, these drives can reach a pretty decent 7300 MB per second (with PCIe Gen 4 and Gen 5-compatible motherboards and processors), which is enough for modern PC games and expanding storage in your PlayStation 5 console. Random speeds are rated at up to 1,000,000 IOPS.

Each Kingston Fury Renegade drive comes with a limited five-year warranty and a mean time between failure of up to 2,000,000 hours.

