Steam's Space Exploration Fest begins with discounts on games, demos, and more until Sept. 9

On September 8, 1966, a certain TV show called Star Trek premiered on NBC in the US, so fans now celebrate that event as Star Trek Day (even though the show debuted two days earlier in Canada on CTV).

Perhaps it's just a coincidence, but today, Valve's Steam service launched its Space Exploration Fest sales event. The event runs through 1 p.m. Eastern time on September 9 and will coincide with Star Trek's 58th anniversary.

The event on Steam's website points out a number of space-themed games that will have discounts during the fest. Some of those games include:

It also happens to be the 25th anniversary of the X series of space trading games from developer Egosoft. It is also celebrating its own milestone this week as part of Steam's Space Exploration Week with deep discounts on all of its X games, including the most recent title, X4: Foundations, which is listed at $14.99 or 70 percent off its normal price.

In addition to the big discounts, the Space Exploration Fest points out there are a lot of free demos of games you can try out for Everspace 2 and, yes, Star Trek Legends, among others. You can also check out info for upcoming space-themed games coming to Steam, like Alters, Falling Frontier, Space Truckers, Starminer, Starship Simulator, Luna Abyss, and many more.