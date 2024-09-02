Enotria: The Last Song developer slams Microsoft as it delays the Xbox version indefinitely

Enotria: The Last Song is an upcoming Unreal Engine 5-based fantasy action game from indie developer and publisher Jyamma Games. It's due to be released on September 19 for the PC and Sony's PlayStation 5 console.

The original plan was to launch the game for Microsoft's Xbox Series X|S consoles as well. However, today, Jyamma Games announced on the game's website (via Windows Central) that it is not going to happen after all, and it may be a while before the game makes it to Microsoft's console if it is released at all for the Xbox platform.

In the message, the developer says in part:

Unfortunately, at this time, we have to announce an indefinite delay of the Xbox version. We understand how disappointing this news is to the Xbox community. Unfortunately, despite our best efforts and the hard work of our dedicated team, we’ve encountered challenges that have delayed our release on the Xbox platform. We want to emphasize that this is not a decision we’ve made lightly. We apologize for any disappointment this may cause and sincerely thank you for your understanding and patience. As a self-published indie studio, your support means everything to us, and we are dedicated to bringing Enotria to as many players as possible.

While the message does not go into specifics about the game's delay for the Xbox platform, a message on the developer's Discord channel from Jyamma Games CEO Jacky Greco has more info on the decision:

You can ask Xbox why they haven't answered us for 2 months. Obviously they don't care about Enotria and they don't care about you. [...] The context is open a store page and submission [sic], we've Xbox Series X|S version ready, but we can't proceed with submission and release, I spent a lot of money for porting and they decided to ignore us.

On the surface, it looks like Microsoft's Xbox certification system for Xbox games might not be working as well as it should. Hopefully, Jyamma Games will get at least some communication from Microsoft so it can move on and bring Enotria: The Last Song to Xbox gamers.