Get the MacBook Pro with M3 Pro chip and 18GB of memory for its lowest price on Amazon

We are continuing to see prices drop for many of Apple's MacBook notebooks. Right now, you can get the latest 2023 edition of the MacBook Pro for an all-new low price at Amazon.

At the moment, the silver-colored 2023 version of the Apple MacBook Pro, with its 14.2-inch display, its M3 Pro chip, 18GB of unified memory, and a 512GB SSD, has hit a price of $1,699 at Amazon. That's its lowest price ever and also a $300 discount off its $1,999 MSRP.

This model of the 2023 MacBook Pro has the M3 Pro chip inside, which includes an 11-core CPU and a 14-core GPU for solid performance, along with 18GB of unified memory. The 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR supports viewing HDR content at up to 1,000 nits of brightness. Apple says the battery for this laptop should last for up to 18 hours on a single charge, although, of course, your experience with its battery life will likely vary.

You can use this notebook for remote meetings with its 1080p FaceTime HD camera, along with its three microphones. It also has six speakers that offer support for Spatial Audio.

The ports for this MacBook Pro model include three Thunderbolt ports, an HDMI port, an SDXC card slot, a headphone jack and a MagSafe port for charging. Inside, there's support for both Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 wireless connections. Finally, the notebook's keyboard includes Touch ID for unlocking the laptop with your fingerprint.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.