Get this Linksys MX12600 Wi-Fi 6 mesh router three pack bundle for an all-time low price

If you own a large home or one with multiple levels, getting a mesh router wireless network setup is the best way to ensure that your home Wi-Fi signal is strong no matter where you are in your house. The problem is that buying more than one mesh router can see the costs add up. However, you can get a three-pack mesh router from Linksys for a very low price at Amazon at the moment.

Right now, the Linksys MX12600 Wi-Fi 6 mesh router three-pack bundle is available for just $159.99 at Amazon. That's an all-time low for this bundle and a huge $270 discount from its $429.99 MSRP.

Each mesh router in this three-pack has a tri-band wireless hardware setup (2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz), which offers a combined download speed of up to 4.2 GHz. Each router also has a Qualcomm 1.4 GHz quad-core processor inside to ensure the best possible performance. The routers also each have three 1Gbps LAN ports for wired connections to your PC, game console or smart TV.

Together, this three-pack offers owners of big or multi-level homes a way to extend their home Wi-Fi internet signal by up to 8,100 square feet. They also support concurrent connections of up to 120 devices. The Linksys mobile app makes it easy to set up this mesh network and also supports parental controls to block websites and set up online schedules for your kids.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.