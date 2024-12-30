Get the Panasonic W95A 85-inch 4K 144Hz Amazon Fire TV now for under $1,799

If you are in the market for a highly-appraised premium television, then check out the Panasonic W95A with Fire TV and an 85" display. While the TV is not technically listed as a deal, it has only just fallen to $1,799 from a previous level of $2,799 a few months ago.
This 85" Fire TV from Panasonic has 21 ratings at the time of writing with an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars, indicating an almost perfect product. Reviewers spoke positively of its picture quality, ease of setup, video quality, value for money, build quality, and sound quality.
Given the hefty price tag, even at this new low price, you may be wondering if you can return it if you don't like it. Well, you can, at least until January 31, 2025.
Here are the full specifications of the Panasonic W95A 85-inch TV:
Panel Technology:
- 4K LCD/Mini LED
Resolution (W x H):
- 4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
Panel Refresh Rate:
- Up to 144Hz
Multi-HDR Support:
- HDR10+ Adaptive, HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision IQ
Dimming/Contrast:
- OLED/Ultimate Contrast
Picture Mode:
- Auto AI, Dynamic, Normal, Cinema, True Cinema, FILMMAKER, Custom, Professional1, Professional2, Sport, Game, True Game, Dolby Vision (Vivid/IQ/Dark/Game)
Additional Picture Specs:
- Color Space: Wide Color Spectrum
- Dolby Vision IQ: Yes
- HDR10+ Adaptive: Yes
- Filmmaker Mode: Yes (with intelligent sensing)
- isF Mode: Yes
Dolby Atmos:
- Yes
Surround:
- Dynamic Theater Surround
Speaker Output:
- 50 W (15 W x 2 + 20 W) 2ch + Mono Woofer
Sound Mode:
- Auto AI, Standard, Music, Speech, Stadium, FPS, RPG, User
Smart Platform:
- Fire TV
Smart Features:
- Voice Remote with Alexa
- Apple AirPlay
- Apple Home
- Mirroring
- Media Player
- Control compatible smart home devices
Gaming:
- Game Mode Extreme with Upgraded Game Control Panel
- HDMI 2.1 VRR Support (up to 144Hz)
- HDMI 2.1 HFR Support
- AMD Freesync Premium
Connectivity:
- Wireless LAN Built-in
- Bluetooth: HID/HOGP (Keyboard/Mouse), A2DP (Stereo Audio: In/Out), Bluetooth Audio Link
Terminals:
-
HDMI Inputs: 4 (all side-mounted)
- HDCP
-
HDMI Support Features:
- eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) (Input 2)
- ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) (All inputs)
- VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) (Inputs 1 & 2)
- 4K HFR (High Frame Rate) (Inputs 1 & 2)
- AMD Freesync Premium (Inputs 1 & 2)
- SPD Auto Game Mode (Inputs 1 & 2)
- HDMI Signal Power Link
- USB Ports: 2 (USB 3.0 x 1, USB 2.0 x 1, side-mounted)
- Ethernet Port: 1
- Digital Audio Output (Optical): 1 (bottom-mounted)
- Headphone Output: 1 (side-mounted, switchable to Subwoofer)
