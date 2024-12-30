Get the Panasonic W95A 85-inch 4K 144Hz Amazon Fire TV now for under $1,799

If you are in the market for a highly-appraised premium television, then check out the Panasonic W95A with Fire TV and an 85" display. While the TV is not technically listed as a deal, it has only just fallen to $1,799 from a previous level of $2,799 a few months ago.

This 85" Fire TV from Panasonic has 21 ratings at the time of writing with an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars, indicating an almost perfect product. Reviewers spoke positively of its picture quality, ease of setup, video quality, value for money, build quality, and sound quality.

Given the hefty price tag, even at this new low price, you may be wondering if you can return it if you don't like it. Well, you can, at least until January 31, 2025.

Here are the full specifications of the Panasonic W95A 85-inch TV:

Panel Technology:

4K LCD/Mini LED

Resolution (W x H):

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Panel Refresh Rate:

Up to 144Hz

Multi-HDR Support:

HDR10+ Adaptive, HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision IQ

Dimming/Contrast:

OLED/Ultimate Contrast

Picture Mode:

Auto AI, Dynamic, Normal, Cinema, True Cinema, FILMMAKER, Custom, Professional1, Professional2, Sport, Game, True Game, Dolby Vision (Vivid/IQ/Dark/Game)

Additional Picture Specs:

Color Space: Wide Color Spectrum

Wide Color Spectrum Dolby Vision IQ: Yes

Yes HDR10+ Adaptive: Yes

Yes Filmmaker Mode: Yes (with intelligent sensing)

Yes (with intelligent sensing) isF Mode: Yes

Dolby Atmos:

Yes

Surround:

Dynamic Theater Surround

Speaker Output:

50 W (15 W x 2 + 20 W) 2ch + Mono Woofer

Sound Mode:

Auto AI, Standard, Music, Speech, Stadium, FPS, RPG, User

Smart Platform:

Fire TV

Smart Features:

Voice Remote with Alexa

Apple AirPlay

Apple Home

Mirroring

Media Player

Control compatible smart home devices

Gaming:

Game Mode Extreme with Upgraded Game Control Panel

HDMI 2.1 VRR Support (up to 144Hz)

HDMI 2.1 HFR Support

AMD Freesync Premium

Connectivity:

Wireless LAN Built-in

Bluetooth: HID/HOGP (Keyboard/Mouse), A2DP (Stereo Audio: In/Out), Bluetooth Audio Link

Terminals:

HDMI Inputs: 4 (all side-mounted) HDCP HDMI Support Features: eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) (Input 2) ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) (All inputs) VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) (Inputs 1 & 2) 4K HFR (High Frame Rate) (Inputs 1 & 2) AMD Freesync Premium (Inputs 1 & 2) SPD Auto Game Mode (Inputs 1 & 2) HDMI Signal Power Link

4 (all side-mounted) USB Ports: 2 (USB 3.0 x 1, USB 2.0 x 1, side-mounted)

2 (USB 3.0 x 1, USB 2.0 x 1, side-mounted) Ethernet Port: 1

1 Digital Audio Output (Optical): 1 (bottom-mounted)

1 (bottom-mounted) Headphone Output: 1 (side-mounted, switchable to Subwoofer)

Buy the Panasonic W95A 85-inch Fire TV for $1,798.96 (new low price!)

