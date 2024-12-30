Mexico to launch app to help those affected by President-elect Trump's "mass deportation"

The Mexican government will launch a new "emergency mobile app" in January to help its citizens who become the target of President-elect Trump's "mass deportation" program. Donald Trump won the US Presidential election in November and is due to come to power on January 20, 2025, on a platform of high tariffs and the deportation of undocumented migrants.

Countries are responding to Trump's plans in different ways. For example, the ambassador to the US from the Philippines warned undocumented Filipinos to return to their country just three days after the election. In the case of Mexico, a much more involved approach is being taken with the launch of an emergency notifications app.

With the app, users can list family members that should be told in the case of deportation and it will send an alert to the user's nearest consulate and to the Mexican Foreign Ministry. With contact being more difficult from detention, this app will be vital for letting family members know what's going on, and getting assistance from the Mexican government if it's ever needed.

The new app was announced by Mexican Foreign Secretary Juan Ramón de la Fuente. Aside from launching the app, he mentioned that the country is running a "Know Your Rights" program in 53 of its US consulates with help being offered to Mexicans, especially those at risk of deportation. He said that Mexicans should register with consulates to be better assisted, in case they need help and that 329 legal representatives are on hand.

According to the announcement, there are 38.4 million Mexicans in the United States, 11.5 million of which are first-generation migrants. Of these, 4.8 million are undocumented migrants and 26.9 million are second or subsequent generations. It also cited US data which said undocumented Mexicans contributed $42.6 billion dollars in taxes two years ago.

