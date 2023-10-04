Microsoft's Windows 11 Copilot experience gets worse with it now showing ads on desktop

Microsoft, this past week, released its latest "Moment 4" feature update for Windows 11 version 22H2. There is another one coming up fairly soon as version 23H2 is also releasing later in Q4 as confirmed by Microsoft. The tech giant released some of the features planned for 23H2 early in 22H2 itself, and one of them happens to be Windows Copilot preview. (Check the full list in this dedicated article.)

The experience so far for people since the debut of Copilot has been mixed. AMD graphics card owners, the ones who overclock or undervolt, noticed that their custom tuning profiles that were saved in drivers were being wiped clean after each reboot. Although they were not sure at first, deleting or removing Copilot elements seems to fix the issue.

Besides that, Copilot or the Windows 11 Moment 4 update is apparently also causing problems with the Wallpaper Engine from Steam. And what may be frustrating is that there may not be a fix for the issue anytime soon.

If you happen to be one of those affected and do not have much use of the feature, you can use our guide to remove Copilot. For those in the EU, Copilot is not available due to a new DMA policy; so it may be a good thing or a bad thing depending on how your experience would have gone.

Microsoft is now adding another reason to avoid Copilot. Spotted by Ghacks, the company has started displaying third-party adverts via Copilot.

Thankfully, in this case, it was ads for laptops and notebooks, but who knows what else may have been served if users aren't too careful about what they are browsing on their PCs. It looks like Mozilla's concerns may indeed be very valid. And that's not all as a recent report by Malwarebytes suggested that Microsoft is serving malicious ads via Bing.