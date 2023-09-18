Amazon will hold another exclusive sales event, Prime Big Deals Days, on October 10-11

With the fall season just a few days away, Amazon wants people to get a head start on their holiday shopping. That's why it will have another big sales event in just a few weeks for members of the Amazon Prime subscription service, Prime Big Deal Days, from October 10-11. The event will begin in the US at 3 am Eastern time (Midnight Pacific time) on October 10.

The event will be held in the following countries on those dates:

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brazil

Canada

China

France

Germany

Italy

Luxembourg

The Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Singapore

Spain

Sweden

United States

United Kingdom

In addition, Japan will hold its own Prime Big Deal Days event later in October. As usual, people who are not Amazon Prime members can get in on these discounts by signing up for the service and using it for 30 days for free.

In addition to millions of items getting discounted during the sales event, Amazon is setting up some invite-only sales with deep discounts. They will include the Jabra Elite 7 Active True Wireless Earbuds which will have a 55 percent discount for invited Amazon Prime members, 60 percent off a three-camera Blink Outdoor Security System, and 50 percent off the Sony Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Soundbar-HTX8500 2.1ch. People who get the invite will need to purchase the items before the end of the Amazon Big Deal Days event.

Amazon has some early special deals that are available right now. That includes four months of free access to Amazon Music Unlimited for Prime members. There are also some other deals on Amazon devices, including up to 60 percent off refurbished Eero WiFi routers and extenders.

You can also save up to 35 percent off Amazon Fire TV 2-Series smart televisions, and 25 percent off an Amazon Fire TV Omni 65-inch QLED TV. It's likely that other online retailers will hold their own sales events during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days as well, as they have done for the regular Amazon Prime Day event.

