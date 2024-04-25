Get the Western Digital 8TB WD Red Plus NAS hard drive for an all new low price of $159.99

More people are buying NAS internal hard drives because they want to store their digital videos in their home media server setup. Western Digital offers up a number of NAS-based hard drives, and right now, one of them with 8TB of storage just hit a new all-time low price.

At the moment, the Western Digital 8TB WD Red Plus NAS internal hard drive is discounted to $159.99. This is not only a new all-time low price for this hard drive, but it's also $30 off its current $189.99 MSRP.

This drive supports a workload rate of 180TB annually. It also has a 256MB cache and it also uses conventional magnetic recording (CMR) technology. That means you can put this hard drive in your NAS server bay and use it constantly.

Indeed, this drive has been tested for use specifically with 8-bay NAS systems. You can purchase multiple drives and put them in your 8-bay NAS rig and have tons of storage for 4K videos, images, or other files,

Western Digital says the WD Red Plus hard drives are supposed to use less energy and run cooler compared to older WD NAS drives. That means not only will your power bill be lower with the installation of these drives, but there should be less heat generated inside the NAS drive bays. Finally, this hard drive comes with a 3-year limited warranty.

