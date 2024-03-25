Get this Western Digital 20TB Elements external hard drive for its lowest price now

If you are looking to store lots of files or simply want to back up all of the data from your PC, you will likely need an external hard drive with a lot of storage space. Western Digital might have what you need with the 20TB edition of its WD Elements external hard drive, and right now, you can get it for its lowest price.

Amazon is currently offering the Western Digital 20TB Elements external hard drive for $279.99. That price matches its previous all-time low price, and it's also $226 off its $505.99 MSRP.

﻿Obviously, the sheer amount of storage space on this particular WD Elements external hard drive should be more than enough for people who want to make frequent PC backups or store large amounts of media files like video and large images.

It's also simple to use for people who own Windows-based PCs. All you have to do is plug the WD Elements drive into your PC with a USB cable, and you should experience instant extra storage.

The drive works with both USB 3.0, with transfer speeds of up to 100 MB a second, and also if you have an older PC with a USB 2.0 port, with transfer speeds of between 20 to 25 MB a second. While the drive is formatted for Windows PCs by default, it can also be reformatted to work with Macs.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

