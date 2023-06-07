Deals: Crucial, WD internal NVMe, external SSDs selling at prices just too hard to ignore

If you have been following Neowin for the last couple of months or so, you may have noticed that solid-state drive (SSD) prices have dropped by a lot, and when we say a lot, we really mean it. Except for the latest PCIe Gen5 ones, which are also pretty rare nowadays anyway, most of the previous-gen NVMe SSDs, as well as external portable drives, have dropped in price. Hence, it is no surprise to see that this weekend we have some fantastic new deals on SSDs alongside the ones we already covered.
The deals are in the form of Crucial and Western Digital drives, both external as well as internal NVMe SSDs. Get them at the links below:
External SSDs:
-
WD 2TB My Passport SSD TLC NAND, up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s: $115.82 (Amazon US) **[Recent reviews on Amazon and Newegg aren't the most favorable though]
-
Crucial X8 2TB, QLC NAND, Up to 1050 MB/s - USB 3.2, USB-C: $114.99 (Newegg US); $114.99 (Amazon US)
-
Crucial X6 2TB, QLC NAND, Up to 800MB/s - USB 3.2, USB-C: $99.99 (Newegg US); $99.99 (Amazon US)
-
Silicon Power 2TB Rugged Portable External SSD, Read/Write speeds of up to 520 MB/s and 420 MB/s: $89.97 (Amazon US)
Internal SSDs:
- WD_Black SN850X 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 2280 SSD TLC, 2GB DDR4 DRAM cache, up to 7,300MB/s: $139.99 (Newegg US); $139.99 (Amazon US)
-
WD_Black SN770 2TB (PCIe 4.0, M.2 2280, TLC NAND, No DRAM cache & relies on Host Memory Buffer): $109.99 (Newegg US); $109.99 (Amazon US)
If these don't interest you, you can also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to see if you find some great deals that we missed. You can also go visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's something you fancy.
