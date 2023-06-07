Deal

Deals: Crucial, WD internal NVMe, external SSDs selling at prices just too hard to ignore

Neowin · with 0 comments

If you have been following Neowin for the last couple of months or so, you may have noticed that solid-state drive (SSD) prices have dropped by a lot, and when we say a lot, we really mean it. Except for the latest PCIe Gen5 ones, which are also pretty rare nowadays anyway, most of the previous-gen NVMe SSDs, as well as external portable drives, have dropped in price. Hence, it is no surprise to see that this weekend we have some fantastic new deals on SSDs alongside the ones we already covered.

wd black sn850x ssd

The deals are in the form of Crucial and Western Digital drives, both external as well as internal NVMe SSDs. Get them at the links below:

External SSDs:

Internal SSDs:

If these don't interest you, you can also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to see if you find some great deals that we missed. You can also go visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's something you fancy.

Report a problem with article
ebook offer
Previous Article

Microsoft 365 Certified Fundamentals MS-900 Exam Guide ($35.99 Value) FREE offer ends today

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment

Advertisement