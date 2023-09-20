Get this Asus two-pack mesh WiFi router for its lowest price ever on Amazon

If your wireless home network has dead spots in your home, or if your house has a lot of thick walls, you might need to think about getting a mesh router system. Thankfully, Asus has a two-pack mesh router that offers a huge amount of coverage, and can go through even thick walls.

The Asus ZenWiFi AX Hybrid Powerline Mesh two-pack router is currently at an all time price low at Amazon. It's available now for just $229.99, or $100 of its normal $329.99 MSRP.

The routers support WiFi 6 with a total bandwidth of up to 1,800 Mbps. Combined, the two routers can offer total wireless coverage of up to 5,500 square feet for a big house.

For people who live in older homes that might have thicker walls inside, the routers support the HomePlug AV2 standard. Basically, the routers can use your home's own electrical wiring to send the backhaul data for the mesh network. This should offer owners much faster data speeds through these walls compared to normal wireless router speeds.

Other features of this router include easy setup with the Asus Router mobile app, along with AiProtection Pro security software access for the life of the product. You can also purchase one of these routers on Amazon for $119.99. It can work on its own, or you can buy one to expand your home wireless network with even more square feet coverage.

