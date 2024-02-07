ASUS VP327Q 4K monitor down to its lowest price of $239

With COVID-19 and the work from home trend starting about four years ago now, you may be ready to start splashing the cash for new computer hardware. You needn’t break the bank when doing this, especially if you’re looking for a great monitor as the 31.5” 4K HDR ASUS VP327Q monitor is discounted by 20% to $239.

This ultra HD monitor has a resolution of 3840 x 2160 (4K), supports high dynamic range 10 and adaptive sync. These features along with its size, make it great for everything from gaming to watching movies.

Describing the features of this product, Amazon writes:

31.5-inch, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution display with 178° wide viewing angle for sharp and immersive visuals

Support HDR-10 to enhance bright and dark area, delivers lifelike viewing experience

Extensive connectivity including DisplayPort, dual HDMI, built-in stereo speakers

Adaptive-Sync technology to animated content with fast action and eliminate screen tearing

Free 3-month Adobe Creative Cloud Subscription: Receive complimentary access with the purchase of this product (offer valid from 9/15/2021 to 8/31/2024)

One of the good things about this product is that it’s still pretty new as it only arrived on Amazon back in August. It’s also marked as an Amazon Choice meaning it’s highly-rated, well-priced, and available to ship immediately.

It’s difficult to say what rating this monitor gets, the page says it has 4.5 stars overall based on more than 4,000 ratings but this seems to also include ratings for some different sized versions of this monitor. Based on the ratings for this particular device, customers seem to praise the picture quality but dismiss the sound quality so plugging in some dedicated speakers might be a good idea.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.