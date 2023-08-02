Microsoft kicks off Windows 11 August 2023 Bug Bash

About a week ago, when Microsoft released the latest updates for Windows insiders in the Beta Channel, the company announced a special bug-hunting event known as "Bug Bash." Now, if you are running the most recent Windows 11 preview builds, you can participate in the August 2023 Bug Bash to help Microsoft detect and fix Windows bugs before shipping the next Windows 11 feature update later this year.

To participate in Bug Bash and earn the corresponding badge in Feedback Hub, you must update your computer to Windows 11 build 25915 (Canary Channel), build 23511 (Dev Channel), or build 22621/3.2115 (Beta Channel). Afterward, launch the Feedback Hub app, sign in with your Windows Insider account, and navigate to the Quests section. You will find there a list of various tasks to perform with detailed checklists and a button to share feedback.

Sending Microsoft your thoughts and quest results will help the company to make the next Windows 11 version more stable. According to recent reports, Microsoft plans to release Windows 11 version 23H2 in a couple of months.

Here are a few examples of quests to perform during the August 2023 Bug Bash:

Customize your Taskbar with never combined mode.

Control your sound faster with the new volume mixer.

Explore the new Windows Copilot.

Discover the modern Details Pane in File Explorer.

Set a daily or weekly data limit for data usage.

Connect to Bluetooth Personal Area Network (PAN) in Settings.

Right now, you can complete a total of ten quests, but you can expect Microsoft to add more. The company said it would provide more details about the event in the next build announcement post, so stay tuned.

Do you plan to participate in Bug Bash and help Microsoft find and fix Windows bugs? Let us know in the comments below.