Lenovo Tab M11 is now available with a 26% discount on Amazon

Amazon is currently offering the Lenovo Tab M11 tablet at a 26% discount on its original MSRP, which saves you $60. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 Octa-Core processor, the M11 delivers reliable mobile performance.

Featuring an 11" 1920x1200 WUXGA display, the Tab M11 provides vibrant colours and sharp detail. Its intelligent ambient light sensor automatically adjusts screen brightness for optimal viewing in any lighting conditions. Furthermore, bundled with a stylus, the Tab M11 provides additional versatility for note-taking, drawing, or precise touch input.

Equipped with both front and rear cameras, the Lenovo Tab M11 lets you capture photos, take selfies, and video chat. With 128GB storage, it provides enough storage for modern applications, games, media files, and more.

Connectivity is simple, with a USB-C port for charging and data transfer and a 3.5mm audio jack for headphones and accessories. Additionally, the Tab M11 boasts up to 10 hours of battery life, offering extended use without frequent recharging.

Designed with portability and durability in mind, its lightweight build and all-metal case make the M11 a nice and inexpensive tablet for everyone.

Lenovo Tab M11 (11” Display, MediaTek Helio G88 Octa-Core, 4GB RAM, 128GB, 1920x1200 px, Ambient Light-Sensor, 10 Hour Battery, Comes w/Folio Case and Stylus, Luna Grey): $169.99 (Amazon US)

