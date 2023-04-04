Save 54 percent off this League of Legends Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

The Logitech G PRO Mechanical Keyboard is definitely one of the best keyboards you can get for PC gaming. It's also usually on the pricey side. However, if you don't mind a little branding on your device, you can save some cash with the League of Legends edition version of the keyboard.

Amazon has it on sale now for just $59.48. That's a huge 54 percent off the normal $129.99 MSRP for this keyboard.

Even with the blue color and the LoL logo, this version of Logitech's keyboard still has Logitech's GX Brown tactile switches, with noticeable feedback when you press down on the keys. You can also program the F1-12 keys with macros for faster responses in games. The keys are also backlit with customizable RGB lighting via the Logitech G HUB software app. It also has a compact design to make it easy to travel to a LAN party or anywhere.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.